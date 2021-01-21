MacArthur boys will get another tough test this weekend as the Highlanders swing into action in the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational at Newcastle High School.
Marco Gagliardi will take his Highlanders up the H.E. Bailey Turnpike for a 1 p.m. battle with Washington and Mac is eager to bring home another title to help put another big check mark on its playoff seeding resume.
The Highlanders are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A and while that’s good enough to host a regional, the hope is to carry the No. 1 seed into the playoffs, making the route a bit easier.
The Mac girls will also be in Newcastle since the Altus Shortgrass was canceled after several teams ran into COVID-19 issues. The Highlanders will face Moore Junior Varsity at 10 a.m. today.
The only other city team in action this weekend is Eisenhower boys who travel to Shawnee where the Eagles will battle Choctaw in a first-round game at 1 p.m.
Elgin boys are scheduled to be in Purcell for the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament where the Owls will face host Purcell at 1 p.m.