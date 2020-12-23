For the first time in 25 years, the MacArthur boys basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A.
A week after moving up to No. 2 following wins over Putnam City West and Tulsa Memorial, MacArthur — who had last week off — jumped up to No. 1 in Monday’s poll.
The Highlanders (4-2) do not take the floor again until Jan. 5 against Piedmont.
Their female counterparts rose to No. 5 in the polls, while the Ike girls dropped to 13th.
Meanwhile, other area teams prepare for the Duncan Holiday Tournament, set to begin on Monday. Naturally, both Duncan squads will participate, as will both the Lawton High teams, both teams from Elgin and the Eisenhower girls. First-round matchups begin Monday at 10 a.m. with the Ike girls facing Elgin.