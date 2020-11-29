OKLAHOMA CITY — The MacArthur boys started the basketball season with a game that head coach Marco Gagliardi thought he was going to get in the spring.
But MacArthur’s state quarterfinal game with Tulsa Memorial was kiboshed when the OSSAA canceled its basketball state tournaments for the bigger classifications due to the rise of COVID-19. Still eager to see how his team would stack up against the three-time defending state champions, Gagliardi got another chance on Saturday, opening the 2020-21 season against the Chargers in a neutral-site contest.
Despite restrictions on fan attendance, the game still had a state tournament feel and lived up to the hype, going to overtime. But while the Highlanders missed 10 free throws in regulation, the Chargers made theirs down the stretch, especially in overtime, beating Mac 91-85 at Putnam City West High School.
Gagliardi said the opportunity to play the game came somewhat out of the blue. When Coach Lenny Bert at PC West offered him the matchup against Memorial, who has won five of the past seven state championships in Class 5A, Gagliardi accepted.
“I was disappointed the state tournament was canceled. I wanted an early test and I thought it would be a good benchmark for us,” Gagliardi said.
He accepted even though Memorial had already played a game and had held more scrimmages than MacArthur, who got four of their players back from football just this past week.
The rust appeared to show early on, as the Highlanders fell behind by 11 in the first half and trailed by 8 at halftime. But a barrage of 3-pointers in the 3rd quarter — six in the quarter, three by senior guard Brandon Cowan — put Mac up by one after three. The Highlanders’ lead eventually got as high as six, but Memorial cut it to three with under a minute remaining, when Ty Frieson hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game and force overtime.
Other than the 15-of-25 foul shooting, Gagliardi didn’t have much to point to as far as reasons for the loss. His team played hard, but just didn’t come up with the baskets in the extra frame.
“I’m disappointed we lost but I’m not mad,” Gagliardi said. “If they’re the best team in 5A, I think we proved ourselves to be a Top-5 team today.”
Just as they did last year, Mac proved to be able to have a balanced scoring output as five players scored in double figures. Arzhonte “Man Man” Dallas led the way with 24 points and his signature airtight defense. Lawton High transfer Marty Perry enjoyed a fine MacArthur debut, scoring 17.
“He shot the ball well, hit a few 3’s,” Gagliardi said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over.”
The Highlanders (0-1) were supposed to play Eisenhower on Tuesday, but the game has been canceled. Their next scheduled game is at Duncan on Friday. Regardless of who his team plays, Gagliardi now knows how his team stacks up against the best the state has to offer.
“We know where we stand,” Gagliardi said. “Now we know what we need to work on.”