NEWCASTLE — Although they were held well under their average on offense, the MacArthur boys made up for it with superb first-half defense in a 67-51 win over Washington in the first round of the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational on Thursday.
The Highlanders, ranked No. 2 in the Class 5A polls, held the Warriors to just 16 points in the first half, and held a 25-point lead in the third quarter when head coach Marco Gagliardi began emptying his bench. The coach praised his team’s defensive performance, but admitted it was necessary given the way his normally high-scoring team shot the ball.
“We just shot it really poor, probably our worst shooting game of the year,” Gagliardi said. “We were getting great looks, we just didn’t knock them down like we usually do.”
Brandon Cowan led the way with 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, three in the 3rd quarter alone.
The Highlanders (12-2) advance to play Christian Heritage, who beat Bishop McGuinness. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Mac girls coasted past the Moore JV, 67-35. They face Newcastle at 4 p.m.