For the second straight week, Suburban leaguers are topping the charts as they round the curve going into the final week of the season.
This week’s star player was Tim Lundquist, who added his third honor of the year and his second perfect 300 game last Thursday evening at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Lundquist’s high scoring this season started back in January when he put his 16th perfecto in the books.
Then towards the end of April, Lundquist came very close again but was denied by a ringing 10-pin, leaving him with a 299.
No ringing anything but the sound of scattering pins with this one as after games of 224 and 225, the 220 average bowler lined up for twelve in a row and his 17th career 300 game.
Lundquist netted 749 but was second for high series this week as Chris Reser made a showing rolling games of 268, 213 and 279 for a 760.
The ever-present Keith Thompson settled in at third with 732 on games of 227, 228 and 277.
David Fitzhugh II put together games of 222, 241 and 259 for a 722 and league secretary Jim Bomboy went 234, 215 and 265 for a 714.
League Highlights
Roy Olson picked the last day of the senior Entertainers league to lead the way with games of 244, 279 and 225 for a 747.
Bob Carter’s efforts in the senior Goodtimes league rendered him a 721 with games of 258, 206 and 257, followed by Richard Jacoby who shot 251, 248 and 213 for a 712.
Joseph Langley and Mark Paslay put the Early Birds league in the news with 721 and 707 respectively.
Langley shot 222, 266 and 233 and Paslay had games of 213, 260 and 234.
And for most consistent player of the week, James Middleton takes the prize with games of 237, 237 and 236, a 710 series, bowled in the TNT league at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
The opening day for the Socialites (senior) No-Tap league was last Monday afternoon where Sam Bow-man set the bar with a 791 series and the only no-tap 300 game of the day.
Meanwhile, the last day for the Tuesday No-Tappers went without fanfare.
There were not any no-tap 300 games reported for Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama either, but it still took 826 to win, the high series rolled by Gene Augustine.
Sam Bowman took second with 819 and David Yett got third with 811.
Barbara Ellis made competition tough in the ladies division where she took first with 775, followed by Charline Paslay hot on her heels with a 765 for second.
Charline has been out for several months recovering from a broken elbow, luckily it was not her bowling arm but it kept her off the lanes for quite a while. As you can see, she is back and ready to bowl.
Scratch singles winners were David Yett, 778, Sam Bowman, 765 and David Salazar (WF) 753.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) James Williams/Jerry Hill, 585
(Gm 1, 2nd) Dave Yett/Damon Foster, 563
(Gm 2, 1st) Dewey Back (WF)/Sam Bowman, 570
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cle Cox/Carl Christman, 550
(Gm 3, 1st) Jayme Wilkerson/Sammie Askins (WF), 559
(Gm 3, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr./Randy Travis, 549
Strike pot winners:
Damon Foster, Dave Yett, Dave Chester (WF)
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Marshall Miller (X+3+3=16): No winner
Match Play: Sammie Askins (X-8-Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Dewey Back (Needed 7, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: Dave Chester had the right idea shooting for the Waldo with the head pin but the #2 and the #4 pin stood with the #1 for no win.
Chester also came close with his attempt without the presence of the head pin but the #2 and the #10 stayed steady as we continue to look for a winner in this challenge.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Ray Nabs Last Spring Edition Po-Boy Title
The final episode of the Spring Po-Boy Saga was held on May 26th at Thunderbird Lanes, drawing bowlers from far and wide to make up the field of 26 bowlers at the start of the two game qualifier.
Much to ‘his’ surprise, Roy Olson led the pack after posting 267 and 254, along with a 46-bonus handicap adjustment, for 567 on the top shelf.
The next highest total was a 527 by Matt Ray on games of 237 and 267 plus 23, and rolling 247 and 270; Phil Kilmartin took the third highest spot with 517.
James Middleton was back in the lineup with 510, followed by James Ray and Marshall Miller, 496, Blaine McKinney, 491, Paul Pender (OKC), 481 and Kellan Hill, 480.
Taking the top sixteen into single elimination match play, the remaining qualifiers were Andrea Halstead, 472, Nate Baggett, 465, Andrew Petering, 453, Jerry Beavers (OKC) and Craig Foster, 450, Shawn Thomas, 442 and Carter Croft with 439.
The first round of match play went as follows: Croft/Olson 249-244, Pender/Hill 205-200, J. Ray/Petering 258-188, Beavers/Middleton 247-190, Kilmartin/Foster 226-195, Miller/Baggett 245-244, Halstead/McKinney 255-200, Thomas/M. Ray 237-233.
In the round of eight, Pender made it by Carter, 234-198, J. Ray won the battle against Beavers, 244-241, Kilmartin turned up the heat for the win over Miller, 278-269 and Thomas got the win over Halstead, 210-195.
Pender ran out of steam as Ray moved on to the finals 256-200 and the thirty-three pin boost allowed for Thomas to make a run at the crown over Kilmartin, 257-238.
Both bowlers had found their groove and it was reported to be one of the best final matches of the series.
Thomas finished first with (197) 230, forcing Ray to double in the tenth to win.
Ray accepted the challenge and succeeded in his mission, beating Thomas out by just 3 pins scoring (223) 233 for the final title of the Spring Po-Boy Tournament Series.
Winners of the High Scratch Game prize for scores bowled during qualifying were Phil Kilmartin 247 and Matt Ray 237 for game one and the same pairing in game two with Kilmartin scoring 270 and Ray with a 267.
Tournament official Richard Jacoby announced that the next series of Po-Boy events is in the works, but a starting date has yet to be determined.