The annual Southwest tournament that attracts a large number of bowlers from this area is just around the corner as our clan head to Wichita, Kansas to take on the masses.
I don’t know if he is on the roster for this year’s event but five years ago he was and that was the last time that Tim Lundquist registered a 300 game.
Lundquist was bowling in the sweeper at Northrock Lanes when he rolled his last perfecto, back in March of 2016.
The wait is over as Lundquist squared up and rolled sixteen strikes in a row to start in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, a week ago last Thursday evening.
The front twelve gave Lundquist his (ironically) sixteenth career perfect 300 score.
Games of 237 and 206 were added to the total, giving Lundquist 743 for series.
Also in the zone, and posting the week’s high series, was Terry Justus who has been on fire lately.
Justus came out of the gate with games of 235 and 227 before running the front eleven strikes in game three before leaving a split to finish with a 298, 11-in-a-row and 760 for series.
The only other 700 series going in the books last week was a 701 by Johnny Fields, his first career 700.
Fields had games of 232, 213 and 256, shooting off a 182 average.
Other high game efforts from within the league was a front eight attempt by Jim Bomboy who reported leaving a 10-pin to stop his string, and Ray Johnson went front nine before leaving a 7-pin the first frame of the 10th.
Both bowlers settled for a 279 score.
The ‘as close as it got’ for anyone else award goes to Bruce Flack for a 697 bowled in the Guys and Dolls on games of 242, 230 and 225.
Honorable mention goes to Nikki Ferris of the Tuesday Mixed Up league.
Secretary Bob Owens reported Ferris as shooting a season high game of 172, bowling off a 113 aver-age.
On the senior league front, Robert Copeland and Richard Jacoby share top billing with 679 for series, both bowled in the Socialites league.
Copeland had games of 213, 263 and 203 and Jacoby rolled 197, 257 and 225.
Scott Wins Po-Boy
Points are starting to accrue but anyone can still win the new 900 Global Reality bowling ball up for grabs for the points leader after the Winter Po-Boy tournament has ran its course.
Contenders from the event held on Jan. 27th were up against a tough group of qualifiers, including Mark Hill who rolled 290 – 279 for 569 for the number one seed.
Albert Arradondo was sitting in second thanks to a pair of deuces and 102 pins handicap, giving him 521.
Chris Scott, Grandson of the late Bob Scott who was inducted into the Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Associa-tion Hall of Fame in 1998, came in with 476 to round out the top three.
Trying to get some quality ‘practice’ in, Emily Kitzrow made the show with 473, followed by Graydon Car-roll and Toby Franco with 463, Sam Bowman with 460 and Kellan Hill with 454.
Mark Hill showed no mercy on his youngest, Kellan, beating him in round one of the single elimination bracket, 226-189.
Kitzrow kept up the pace with a win over defending champ Miller, Scott put up a 267 to advance over Franco and Arradondo beat Bowman 253-176.
Hill lost his carry when he faced Kitzrow, handing her the win 216-194 and Scott rolled 242 scratch to advance to the finals over Arradondo, 280-227.
The final match was fairly even with Kitzrow getting a seven pin advantage over Scott in handicap differ-ence but when it came down to the tenth frame, she still needed a double for the title.
Tournament official Richard Jacoby said that Emily got the first strike in the tenth and buried the eleventh one but left a solid 10-pin.
Inevitably, Scott claimed his first Po-Boy title of the series, 248-246. Grandpa would be proud.
Note that totals include handicap where applicable.
This event is held every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all bowlers. Po-Boy entry fee is just $25 per person.
Youth
After spending a little extra time to learn an approach to the foul line, Lee Perry put his feet in motion and rolled games of 111 and 125 in the TBird MiniShots bumper league last Saturday morning.
Richard Resler also bowled a nice 100 game, his first of the season, in the same league.
Carter Croft was the Legends bowler of the week, putting together games of 219, 245 and 214 for a 678, shooting off a 172 average.
And highlights from the Oak Trees league at Twin Oaks show Maddox Swietek with opening games of 199 and 181 before he came back down closer to his 120 average.
Maddox ended up with a 497 series.
No-Tap Fun
Tuesday No-Tappers struggled through last week with not a single bowler shooting a no-tap 300 game.
David Fishbeck’s efforts were high for the guys with 269, 243 and 241 for a 753 and Hazel Gary led the ladies with games of 201, 236 and 215 for a 652.
Bowlers in Thunderbird Lanes’ Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama the Friday before didn’t fair much better other than an 11 in a row 290 by Sam Bowman and the newby in the lineup, Bob Carter, went 263, 300 and 256 for an 819.
Bowman ended up with a tie for first, sharing the title with Damon Foster for an 834 handicap total
Carter took 2nd with 831.
Becky Payette came to bowl and rolled 221, 234 and 277 to take the ladies prize for an 879.
Bowman also cashed in the singles pot for a 789, followed by Mike McLester with a 745. No, Carter did not enter. Remember that he’s the newby.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Cle Cox/Sam Bowman, 587
(Gm 1, 2nd) David Yett/Damon Foster, 544
(Gm 2, 1st) Bob Hartley/Becky Payette, 548
(Gm 2, 2nd) David Yett/Damon Foster, 532
(Gm 3, 1st) Bob Hartley/Becky Payette, 532
(Gm 3, 2nd) David Yett/Damon Foster, 500
Strike pot winners:
Cleo Travis, James Williams, Richard Payette, Ella Miller
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Marshall Miller (6+X+3=19): No Winner.
Match Play: Gary Webster (Oops and out): No winner
Pill Draw: Richard Payette (Needed 5, Got 8): No winner
Waldo: Richard Payette had the head pin pulled and still managed to leave 4 pins standing.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.