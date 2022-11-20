With Thanksgiving just around the corner, turkeys were seldom seen in last week’s scoring.
So sorry for the play on words, but I couldn’t resist, especially after putting the honor roll together and noticing only four 700 series’ posted last week?
That is an extraordinarily low number of high series’ coming from the best of the best here in Southwest Oklahoma.
Leading the way, way out in front I might add was Tim Lundquist who must not have gotten the memo that it was going to be a low scoring week.
While bowling in the Goodyear Mixed at Thunderbird Lanes, Lundquist had games of 239 and 246 going into game three where he rolled one last spare as his first frame before going off the sheet for a 290, 11 in a row, score.
Lundquist tallied out at 775 for the week’s high series to go along with the locally recognized 11 in a row honor.
Suburban’s Chris Dickerson was next on the short list of high rollers, posting 231, 274 and 211 to make up a 716 for series, the only 700 coming from the typically high scoring league in Fort Sill.
Nate Baggett received the same honor, posting a 709 set in the TNT league at Thunderbird.
Baggett left the league in the dust with games of 232, 244 and 233 to make up the night’s best series.
And in keeping senior league bowling in the news, Kenny Ratke went 238, 224 and 246 to sum up a 708 for the Entertainers high series of the day.
Youth news
Youth bowling will be hit and miss the next few weeks as we celebrate the holiday season. We will keep you posted when scores are available.
No-Tap Colorama
Sam Bowman earned top billing in the men’s handicap division of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon with games of 297, 263 and 277 for an 894 handicap total.
Second place went to John Fortner for an 842 that included scratch scores of 245, 254 and 277, Don Ginter Jr. fell in at third place with 203, 246 and 253 for a 837 and Troy Hardin celebrated his Veteran’s Day with a fourth place finish that went 255, 300 and 256 for an 811, no handicap there folks!
Sue Avis started her day with a no-tap 300 game and finished in first place with a handicap series of 820.
Kathy Zerbe came in second place with 817 and Shirley Hanley rounded out the ladies top three with 755.
Sam Bowman took first in the optional scratch singles with 837, followed by Troy Harden, 811, Sue Avis, 751 and David Yett, 731.
Sue Avis was also the winner in the optional ladies scratch singles side action.
Strike pot winners were Paul Zerbe, Roy Johnson, John Fortner, Richard Payette and Roy Olson and the Mystery Doubles event played out as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Don Ginter Jr, 564
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cathy Shuman/Barry Morris, 555
Gm. 2, 1st – Sam Bowman/Don Ginter Jr, 573
Gm. 2, 2nd – John Fortner/Ming Reynolds, 559
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Don Ginter Jr, 594
Gm. 3, 2nd – Chau Le/Shirley Hanley, 564
There were 30 bowlers on hand for this edition of the senior no-tap.
A lot of bowlers made a little bit back, including a couple of skilled professionals who know what it takes to make a successful shot, even the most difficult, as with the Special Challenge shots.
Shirley Hanley was drawn first. Her challenge was to knock down the count of 21 with three first ball throws.
Hanley rolled a nine and then an eight for a total of seventeen, needing a four count to win the “21 Jackpot” pool.
As a bowler our mind set is that nothing is impossible, some things are highly unlikely, but, nothing is impossible, like knocking over only four pins out of a rack of ten.
It can be done and it was and Hanley walked away with the first Challenge win of the day.
James Halstead Jr set his sights on a nine count as his first roll of the “Match Play” shot.
Halstead got a strike on his next throw to end his bid.
Barry Morris needed six for the “Pill Draw” but took eight out instead and Robert Lansberry left the 2-4-5 (little bucket) trying to leave a split for the “Snake Bite”.
Roy Johnson took a stab at Waldo and came up with a 5-9 leave and Sam Bowman picked out the 1,2,4,6 and 9 as the pins to convert and was the final winner of the day for the “Make That Spare” conversion.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.