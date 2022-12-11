We’ve had a busy week as far as Honors go for a change. A couple of perfect 300 games went in the books and several 11 in a row efforts went down in area league play as well.
Getting the ball rolling, and the pins falling, was Tim Lundquist with what is believed to be his 19th career 300 game, a game two entry from the Nov. 27 session of the Goodyear Mixed league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Our apologizes as this one did not make last week’s deadline.
Lundquist sandwiched the perfecto between games of 232 and 203 for a 735 series.
Leading on this night for series was Chad Perry who shot 258, 277 and 219 for a 754 and Michael Gillian rounded out the top three with a 730 on games of 206, 257 and 267.
Several bowlers have been spending their weekends at the GTO (Greater Tulsa Open). Some have done well, some have not.
Let’s talk about the ones that have done well, such as Jim Bomboy with another 300 game (#18) under his belt rolled game one of singles and congratulations to Ray Johnson who also posted a 300 game at GTO and brought the high scoring home to top the local charts this week.
Johnson kicked off last week’s Tuesday Night Mixed league with a 300 game followed by 240 and 243 for the honor roll high series of 783.
Johnson, who is a Wichita Falls resident, makes the trip twice a week to bowl at Twin Oaks in the Tuesday Night Mixed and the Suburban leagues.
Chris Reser made the 700 club in the TNM with a 705 on games of 268, 223 and 214 and Johna-than McCoy landed on 700 even with games of 210, 223 and 267.
Chad Perry made another fantastic showing, this time in the Early Birds league where he finished with a 759 series after starting with a 290, 11 in a row, the highest and one of several that were rolled last week.
This is believed to be only the 2nd 290 score for Perry, matching his first career honor that records show was posted in January of 2006. Yikes!
Perry added games of 224, and 245 to make up the series.
Two other 11 in a row games were bowled, both in the TNT league and both a 279 score.
It was game one for John Troutman who started the night with a nine total count penciled in for frame one before he lined up and rolled the next 11 strikes in a row to score 279.
Troutman came back with 196 and 215, totaling out at 690.
It was the same scenario in game two, except this time it was James Ray with a nine open of some kind in the first frame before he too lined up for 11 in a row and a 279 score.
Ray had a 204 for game one and a 185 for game three, putting his series at 668.
DJ Pyfer also scored 11 strikes in game two but his miscue was somewhere in the middle with the same end result of a 279.
Pyfer faired a little better for series with games of 202, 279 and 236 for a 717 but leading the league with a 732 was Mark Hill who also had a try at an 11 in a row but a 6-8 stopped that on the 11th frame.
Hill posted games of 238, 217 and 277 to make up the nights high series.
Jimmy Bomboy rolled 209, 268 and 257 for a 734 for the Suburban leagues high set of the night, followed by Chris Reser whose efforts awarded him a front ten 289, a 227 and a 197 for a 713.
Dwight Blair went 244, 237 and 224 for a 705 for the Friday Night Mixed Rollers leading numbers and Richard Jacoby put senior league play in the news with a 738 on games of 279, 232 and 227 from the Socialites.
Youth League News
Caden Burk led in youth league play with a 612 on games of 178, 255 and 179 in the TBird Legends and Dexter Jackson led in the U12 division with a 415 series thanks to a 177 scored in game two.
Congratulations are also in order for DJ Scott who rolled a league high 135 game off a 62 average in the TBird HotShots.
For anyone interested, the youth program at Thunderbird Lanes is raffling off a couple of lap quilts to raise funds for their organization.
Tickets are 3 for $1.00 and are available at the desk at Thunderbird Lanes. The drawing will be held on Dec. 17th, just in time for Christmas.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Celebrating his birthday week we find Sam Bowman at the top of the men’s winners list with a 901 handicap series on games of 274, 276 and 300 in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Cleo Travis climbed to a second place finish with an 850 and James Halstead Jr. rounded out the top three on the men’s side with an 840.
Shirley Hanley rolled a scratch series of 777 to win first place in the women’s division, scoring 251, 263 and 263, 858 with handicap, and Margit Augustine took second place with an 803.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 850, Shirley Hanley, 777, and James Halstead Jr., 705.
Strike pot winners included Marshall Miller, Annie Webb, James Halstead Jr. and Roy Olson and re-sults of the Mystery Doubles event were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Sue Avis, 585
Gm. 1, 2nd – Richard Payette/Shirley Hanley, 523
Gm. 2, 1st – Peggy Towne/Nom Le, 602
Gm. 2, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Roy Olson, 592
Gm. 3, 1st – Chau Le/Marshall Miller, 560
Gm. 3, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Sue Avis, 548
Once again, special challenge shots went untouched, other than to add to their carryover amounts.
The “21 Jackpot” was missed by Roy Olson who had 8 on his first roll before a gutter shot ended his run.
James Halstead rolled a nine count and then a seven count to go out on “Match Play” and Sam Bowman got a strike when all he needed was an eight count for the “Pill Draw”.
Mike Sneed was unable to leave a split at will for the “Snake-Bite” shot and “Waldo” stayed away from Marshall Miller, leaving only the “Make That Spare” for Richard Payette to try and save the day.
Payette picked the 1-2-3-5-10 for the pins to leave on the deck, which is highly makeable, just not on this day. Payette left the 5-Pin and the show will continue next time.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate.