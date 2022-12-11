We’ve had a busy week as far as Honors go for a change. A couple of perfect 300 games went in the books and several 11 in a row efforts went down in area league play as well.

Getting the ball rolling, and the pins falling, was Tim Lundquist with what is believed to be his 19th career 300 game, a game two entry from the Nov. 27 session of the Goodyear Mixed league at Thunderbird Lanes.

Recommended for you