ANADARKO — On the surface, 665 days already feels like a substantial amount of time. For Elgin football, it felt like an eternity.
It had been nearly 22 months since the Owls last tasted victory, a win over Newcastle in the 2019 season finale. What followed was a winless season that saw Elgin look, at times, like a program without much positive energy building.
In fact, that energy wasn't just building, but it was boiling. And on Friday night, months of being doubted, belittled and kicked around boiled over in the form of an offensive explosion as Elgin unloaded its anger on Anadarko, 55-41.
The Owls delivered a message on the second play of the game, as sophomore running back Matt Lund ran up the middle, practically untouched, for a 54-yard touchdown run. In contrarian fashion, Anadarko responded with a 13-play drive that finished with a Lucas Camp touchdown run from the 5-yard line. A failed conversion attempt kept the score at 7-6.
And after forcing Elgin to punt, the Warriors looked to drive down the field and retake the lead. But quarterback Karsen Williams didn't see Andre Crabtree's blitz coming. Crabtree's textbook hit forced a fumble, which Elgin's Rylan Hitt fell on. Not only would Elgin punch score just three plays later, but the sack-fumble served as an omen for the Warriors, who would turn the ball over 5 times on the night.
On the offensive side for Elgin, it was just the beginning of a massive night for Lund. Already the Owls' leading rusher in 2020 as a freshman, he figured to be one of the focal points of the Elgin offense heading into this season. But thanks to giant holes created by his offensive line of Rylan Hitt, Nacona Tahdooanippah, Gavin Bolan, Keith Ferguson and freshman Jace Williams, the running back was able to shine like never before, gaining 206 rushing yards in the first half en route to 253 for the game. As a team, the Owls ran for 371 yards at an astounding clip of 9.7 yards per carry.
While Anadarko tried to get back into striking distance, Elgin always appeared to answer quickly. After not scoring more than 33 points in a game last season, the Owls put up 41 in the first half alone on Friday night. For those outside the Elgin program, it seemed crazy. How was this team, winless last year and seen by many as a team that might struggle again in 2021, taking it to a program that was so long regarded as one of the best-coached teams in Oklahoma?
"It's just sticking to the belief and having a great group of kids who come through our program and who have worked tremendously hard since last November," head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. "They've bought in, they worked hard. And we chalked this up to toughness and execution. We knew that's what it would take."
It's not as if Elgin's 2020 team had been completely devoid of promising moments. But the inability to finish games doomed them in several games last season. After a year of
"We didn't play a lot of 4-quarter games last year, so we had to pull it off today," Lund said.
It wasn't going to be easy. The Owls racked up 138 penalty yards on the night, and on several occasions in the second half, it appeared Anadarko prepared to grab a hold of momentum. But each time, Elgin answered. Late in the 3rd quarter, leading by 7 and having not scored in the 2nd half yet, Elgin faced a 3rd and 8 at its own 22. Freshman quarterback Tres Lorah found a wide-open Lund on a wheel route that went 78 yards for a touchdown.
"We put the play in early, we knew it would be successful, we were just trying to find a time to run it," Wyatt said. "Tres is a kid that comes from a football family, my former head coach (Curtis Lorah), and to be able to trust him is the biggest deal for me. Just a great throw-and-catch. Great execution under pressure, that's big time."
'Darko cut the lead back to 7 in the 4th quarter, but Casey Britton gave EHS an insurance TD with 5:35 left. And when Toby Parker, who had already had an excellent game defensively, came down with an interception with under 4 minutes to go, it was party time for Owls fans.
The 55 points was the most an Elgin team had put up since the insane 2017 track meet with Newcastle, a 75-56 win over a team quarterbacked by current University of Texas backup quarterback Casey Thompson.
Elgin (1-0) heads into its Week 2 game at Blanchard with confidence, while Anadarko (0-1) has work to do before facing one of the best 2A teams in Oklahoma, Marlow.