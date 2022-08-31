Matthew Lund is like so many good running backs, they love anything that will give them an edge against the defense.
The 5-11, 160-pound Elgin junior, is eager to get on the field Friday at Anadarko Warriors Stadium to see just how much he and the Owls have progressed during the off-season and the first foray into life in rugged Class 5A.
We’ve asked many backs over the years if they have a favorite play and most just answer with, “any play that puts the ball into my hands.”
Lund is different, he didn’t hesitate when asked that question and his answer was short and sweet; “counter left.”
“That’s just always been a play I love to run because the coaches do a good job of setting it up and then when they call it I have a big guard pulling in front of me and helping open a hole,” Lund said. “We have some good tight ends who do a good job blocking on that play. It’s just one that I’ve always enjoyed running.”
Lund is honest with his evaluation of his own ability but Head Coach Chalmer Wyatt says don’t underestimate this junior.
“Matthew is what I call rangy,” Wyatt said. “He just finds a way to stretch out plays and get yardage. He can get to the third level and he’s hard to catch. Plus we like him as a receiver. I think he caught four touchdown passes for us last season--he has great hands--and that’s another area where he can help us.”
Lund said he wasn’t always a great threat but he learned the secrets to lifting and he’s just kept working since he came up as a freshman.
“I think I’m about a 4.6 (40-yard-dash) guy and one thing I wanted to do was lift weights but really work on stretching and flexibility as much as possible,” Lund said. “There is a point where you bulk up too much that it sometimes affects your quickness. I think I still have a pretty good first step to the hole.”
Lund was also willing to grade the Elgin offense after two scrimmages and while his A-plus might open the eyes of his coaches, confidence is another great asset for any running back.
“I just thought we did a great job on offense,” he said. “When they tried to pack the line we just threw over the top on them. I think we can have a good season but we all know we are 0-0 right now and haven’t proven anything yet.”
Lund, who enjoys all his history classes covering any period, did throw a curve at this writer when he offered his choice of food.
“There is a place in Oklahoma City called Texadelphia and I love their nachos,” he said. “They fill you up and I love to pile on the jalapenos.”
While football season is filled with practice, video sessions and weight work, when he does get some time off he loves to head out to his favorite pond and try and land that lunker bass.
“Oh, I only fish for bass,” he said. “I fish at a couple of good ponds when I have a chance. That is something I could do for a long time.”
While that sounds like fun, for now the Owls are counting on Lund to put the spark in their one-back Pistol Offense and see just how good this young bunch can be against some of the state’s best Class 5A teams.