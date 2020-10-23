The Lone Star Conference announced the 2021 spring schedules for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer following recent approval from the league’s Council of Presidents.
Contests will begin as early as Jan. 26, 2021 for volleyball, and mid-February for football and men’s and women’s soccer.
The LSC’s 18 volleyball teams, including the debut of Oklahoma Christian’s revived program, will play 10 conference matches with a divisional double round-robin schedule with one open week. Regular season competition will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 26 and will conclude on March 10 with the week of March 15-20 reserved for make-up contests. The LSC Volleyball Championship will include all 18 squads and begin with pool play on Wednesday, March 24 followed by the first round and quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 30, semifinals on Wednesday, March 31 and championship match on Tuesday, April 6.