Lawton Public Schools has placed limits on the number of tickets that will be available for its 2020 varsity football games, and no tickets will be sold at the stadium.
The limits, announced Monday by the school district, specify that tickets will be limited to 1,000 per varsity game, or 500 tickets per team. Tickets will be sold to players for parents and family on Monday; to students and players on Tuesday and Wednesday; and to the community from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at each high school.
“This is just to make sure we have the ability to social distance,” LPS Athletic Director Gary Dees said. “We’re not going to limit the number we sell to each group. We’ll sell out when we sell out.”
Additional guidelines include the fact that fans must wear masks and social distance by family. Concessions will be open to serve drink and pre-packaged food. Students up to grade eight must be accompanied by an adult.
General admission for the three intra-city football games will be: adults, $8; student tickets (kindergarten through 12th grade), $5; and children in pre-kindergarten and younger, free. Adult general admission for other home varsity games will be $7 (other ticket prices will remain the same).
Tickets for ninth grade and junior varsity games will be $5 for adults and students. For sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade games, tickets will be $3 for ninth grade through adult and $1 for students in kindergarten through grade eight.
Around the area, Elgin is encouraging fans, players, coaches and anyone else ast the event to practice social distancing, and is asking fans to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. However, Athletic Director Damon Hitt said there will not be a limit on number of tickets sold for outdoor events.
Additional information is available by contacting the LPS Athletics Office, (580) 215-0255, extension 2093.