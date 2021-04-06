The Lawton Public School Foundation raised nearly $70,000 at its first golf tournament on Monday.
These funds will allow the foundation to continue providing grants to LPS teachers and students that will help support technology programs, materials and extracurricular activities.
“The 2021 LPS Foundation Golf Tournament at Lawton Country Club was a huge success this year,” Austin Rabon and Taylor Green, LPS board members and golf tournament co-chairs, said in a statement. “After having to cancel our spring fundraiser due to COVID and wanting to keep everyone safe, this year was perfect to try something new and outdoors. The golf course was in spectacular condition and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”
Since 1991, the LPS Foundation has provided over $800,000 in grants due to donors and community support.
