The Lawton Public Schools Foundation will host its 2nd annual fundraiser golf tournament on Monday at Lawton Country Club.
This year’s event will begin with opening festivities at 7:45 a.m. (driving range opens at 7 a.m.), followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start for the morning groups. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the afternoon groups will tee off at 1 p.m.
The LPS Foundation was started in 1991 as a way to supplement teacher and student needs not met by government funding. The tournament was started in 2021 to raise money that would go toward expanding educational opportunities for Lawton students. Thanks to the participation of golfers, sponsors and community members, the first edition of the golf tournament raised more than $75,000 for LPS students.
For more information, call 580-585-6251.