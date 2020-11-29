As basketball season begins this week for larger schools, Lawton Public Schools is limiting attendance in hopes of limiting risk for COVID-19 spread, much like the school district did for football season.
Home basketball games for Eisenhower, MacArthur and Lawton High Schools will only allow 25 percent of the normal attendance. Social distancing is encouraged when possible and masks are required. Meanwhile, intracity games will return to the Great Plains Coliseum, where city rivalry games used to be held.
“Our city (rivalry) games are going to be at the Coliseum, still with 25 percent capacity,” LPS athletic director Gary Dees said on Saturday. “We just thought, if we do 25 percent capacity, that allows folks to still come, but allows room for people to put space between them. And with the Coliseum, we thought it would allow for there to be more people, but still keep it smaller than usual.”
Much like with football games at Cameron Stadium, fans and students will need to buy tickets through the schools. However, outdoor events with thousands of seats provide more space than a gymnasium. But as fans were allowed at volleyball games this fall with few restrictions other than masks, Dees says that can serve as a good blueprint for what to expect this winter.
“We kind of looked at volleyball as a model for what basketball will be,” Dees said. “Those gyms were maybe a little more than a quarter-full or better at times.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases around Oklahoma soars, other school districts are handling things differently. Cache Public Schools has had to resort to strictly virtual learning and all extra-curricular activities are currently suspended, athletic director Lonnie Nunley said. The status will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.
Meanwhile, Elgin is continuing to compete in athletics, and is scheduled to host Kingfisher in its basketball opener on Thursday. Athletic Director Damon Hitt said rows of seats are being marked off and all players, coaches and event personnel are asked to social distance.