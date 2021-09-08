Last season was a difficult season for everyone in high school football. Many teams had games canceled. Lawton High didn’t play two regularly-scheduled games.
But at least one player on this year’s LHS team didn’t play any games last year.
Rewind to last summer. With still very little known about COVID-19 and there being no vaccine at the time, Jaquarrious Lowery’s parents urged the then-junior not to play football or basketball. Lowery said that he would have loved to have played last season, taking whatever precautions that required.
“If it had been up to me, I would have still went, but would have separated myself from the rest of the team,” he said.
As things became relatively safer, Jaquarrious’ parents allowed him to suit this season. With the season away, he feared there might be some rust, and there was at first. But determined not to let teammates and coaches down, he worked harder than ever during the offseason to sculpt his body to be ready for his senior season.
“Mainly, I’ve seen more improvement in what I was still able to do,” Lowery said. “I was surprised at what I still could do after taking a year off.”
His coaches certainly noticed. As head coach Ryan Breeze put it, Lowery showed up at offseason “muscled up”. Not only did he earn the starting right tackle and starting defensive end spots, he was honored with the No. 55, given each season to the lineman coaches deem to be one of the key leaders on the team.
“Great kid, hard worker,” Breeze said. “We are very fortunate to have him.”
Breeze said Lowery can be quiet at times, and the senior can’t deny it. But when the time is right, he’s ready to encourage and inspire his teammates.
“I can be loud if it’s needed. I try to read the room,” Lowery said. “I have no problem helping the team pick up the juice.”
Breeze has had Lowery in both the film room and the classroom, and said he is also an excellent student. Lowery said he enjoys math (algebra, not geometry). He would love to continue his athletic career in college, but if not, would love to be a graphic designer.
While the senior season is important to every senior football player, this year might mean even more to Jaquarrious. He doesn’t just want to play, he wants to leave a legacy.
“I want the juniors to remember how I used to work them at practice so they can work the next ones,” Lowery said.