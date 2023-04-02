Love's homes help Mac claim title

Julian Love hit a pair of booming two-run homers and Kage Zeller and Boux DeLong provided strong pitching as MacArthur beat Oklahoma Bishop McGuinness, 6-2, Saturday to claim the championship in the 47th Annual Bo Bowman Invitational.

From the outset of the event on Thursday the Irish and Highlanders were the teams most everyone expected to play for the title and they showed fans plenty of reasons why that was the case.

