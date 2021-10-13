If a joke breaks out in a group of MacArthur football players, chances are that you’ll soon be able to locate Johnathan Love.
“He’s got a funny, squirrelly kind of laugh that’s pretty distinct. You can always tell who’s laughing if he’s involved,” MacArthur head coach Brett Manning said with a chuckle. “He’s got a good personality, everyone really likes him. But yeah, he’s a good kid.”
His outgoing, fun-loving personality makes Love something of a team clown at times. It’s something the MacArthur senior said just comes naturally.
“In class, I’ve always liked being the funny guy, and when it comes to being on the field, like at practice, it helps out because there’s always got to be someone to put some lightness into the practice, even if we’re down,” Love said.
Being there for teammates has been a theme for Love, especially this season. Love started for the Highlanders at outside linebacker over the last few games of the 2020 season. Fast forward to this season, and a wealth of talent at outside backer forced Love to move to safety. It’s been challenging at times, but the senior is learning to adjust.
“Just learning the technique and adjusting to being 10 yards away from ball instead of being about 5,” he said. “It’s been pretty tough, just because I got so used to coming off the edge, and making bigger plays than maybe you do being in the back.”
Still, despite some emerging young players at the position, Johnathan has held on to his starting spot all season.
“He’s playing good coverage, but also coming up and supporting the run really well,” Manning said. “He’s just done a really good job of adapting to a new position.”
It wasn’t the first time he had to play a position due to necessity. After kicker Jannes Graff moved back to his native Germany, Love had to take over kicking duties at times last season. But Love said it could get tiresome, having to kick off and then immediately join the defense on the field for a drive. And with Matthew Aguilar emerging this year, Love conceded kicking duties, but has served as Aguilar’s holder.
With his dad being Louisiana, Love brings some Bayou culture with him to Oklahoma. He enjoys cooking sometimes, especially when it comes to doing shrimp and crawfish boils.
“I like cooking those, but that’s only really when I’m in Louisiana and Mississippi, that’s where my dad’s family is from,” Love said.
That love for sea creatures extends beyond the kitchen, as Love hopes to possibly pursue a marine biology degree, though continuing his football career in college would obviously be ideal.
“I mean, that’s every high school player’s dream, to go play at the next level,” Love said.