Just three games remain in the Oklahoma high school football season. It’s a strange, but good feeling. And we have a local team playing on the final weekend of the year in the final game of the year. That, too, is a strange feeling.
But make no mistake about it, it’s a great feeling, especially considering where the Marlow Outlaws were just three years ago.
It was the first year under head coach Matt Weber. The team went 5-5 in the regular season before getting demolished by eventual state champion Heritage Hall. Guys like Jace Gilbert, Will Bergner, Kyle Wilson, Cody Huber, Julian Marroquin and Brennan Morgan were all freshman on that team.
The following year, Marlow hosted a first-round playoff game, only to lose a triple-overtime heartbreaker to Kingfisher. But the Outlaws received the blessing of moving down to Class 2A in 2020, and went through the regular season unbeatan. But yet again, they were foiled in the playoffs by the eventual state champ. With two all-state linebackers, their starting running back and several other key cogs leaving, how would Marlow recover?
Just fine, it turns out. The Outlaws have been a steamroller for the whole season. Last week’s semifinal win was basically the first time Marlow had been punched in the mouth like that in a year. They’re now in the state championship game.
And yet another tie-in to that 2018 season: that was the last time Marlow beat Washington. It was fifth of six consecutive seasons the programs would play each other. And much like Marlow, Washington has had what the kids would call a “glow-up” since then, even though the program had already been well-established. In 2019, Washington went undefeated in the regular season, but lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champ Metro Christian. Last season, Washington played for the state title against Metro Christian, losing to the Patriots again. This time, Washington looks like a team on a mission.
These two programs are a lot alike. Both have taken great strides to get here, both have been led by great senior classes and both are schools with plenty of athletic history but haven’t won a football state title in decades. That ends on Saturday night.
And these two teams are a lot alike. Both love to run the ball, play incredible defense and enter the game No. 1 and 2 in the class. Washington running back Cole Scott is the Warriors’ bell cow. If Marlow can’t contain him, the Outlaws are in for a long night. But he’s far from their only weapon. The entire offense has been a machine essentially the entire season. Meanwhile, the Washington defense just held a potent Beggs offense to 8 points.
It will be by far the toughest test the Outlaws have faced. But that Marlow defense has faced good running backs this season and held them in check. If there’s a defense and coaching staff you want facing Cole Scott, it might be this one. For as much as I’ve written about Jace Gilbert, Julian Marroquin and Will Bergner, the x-factors for Marlow in this one will likely be the linebackers, namely Kyle Wilson and William Hewitt. How they, as well as the defensive line, handle the Washington run game could determine what sort of contest this becomes.
Overall, despite two high-octane offense, I think this is a defensive contest. And while Washington looks elite, I haven’t picked against Marlow all season. And I don’t plan on doing it now. MARLOW 20, WASHINGTON 17.