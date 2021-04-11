Lonnie Nichols was still coaching when a brain aneurysm dealt a fatal blow.
The architect of Cameron University’s 1980 NAIA National Basketball Championship died Friday at the age of 78.
“He was still working with principals in the Garland (Texas) School District,” wife Sharron Nichols said. “His job was to make them better at their jobs.”
Nichols was as good as it gets at coaching.
During eight years at Cameron, he went with the Aggies to the National tournament three times.
The first was in 1974, his inaugural season as Red Miller’s –and Cameron’s – first cage assistant. That team lost to top-seeded Fairmont (W.Va.) State in the opening round after All-American Jerry Davenport encountered (opinion: questionable) early foul problems.
The second was in 1978-79, Nichols’ second season as head coach after Miller retired. That squad finished 36-3 and was top-ranked nationally most of the year. The Ags lost to Southwest Texas State in overtime in the quarterfinals.
There was no stopping the 1979-80 team. That unit also went 36-3 and won its last 16 games en route to the school’s only national cage championship.
Highlights included a 97-86 exhibition victory over an Athletes in Action team that featured Marvin Delph and Ralph Drollinger; a 115-76 triumph over a Midwestern State unit that had defeated the Ags three weeks earlier in Wichita Falls, and a 120-86 win over St. Augustine’s, (N.C.) in the second round at Nationals.
Nichols’ confidence in that team soared after an early-season loss to New Mexico State in Las Cruces. The Ags were down and almost out when pressure defense sparked a surge that closed the deficit to 90-88 in the closing seconds. The hosts dodged overtime when a hurried Andre King attempt spun out of the basket at the horn.
King, forward Leroy Jackson and center Ray Franklin have been inducted into the CU Athletics Hall of Fame. So have Nichols, Miller and Davenport.
Nichols obviously was proud of their accomplishments on the court, but that became secondary.
“The thing I’m most proud of is that all but two of those 14 guys earned their degrees,” Nichols said.
For a public person, Nichols tended to avoid the limelight. When he was contacted to become the first subject in the ‘Where Are They Now’ series, he declined. It took a little arm-twisting and proof-reading rights to change his mind.
Nichols was born in Byers, Texas, in 1942. Parents were Luther and Ruby Nichols. Brothers Garland (deceased) and Greg also became coaches.
He became familiar with Cameron Junior College during his time at Decatur Baptist Juco.
Decatur faced Cameron three times in 1961-62 and Nichols’ task was to guard Jim Barnes, a 6-9 junior college All-American who played seven seasons in the National Basketball Association.
The third meeting was in the Region II tournament at Cameron.
“I held him to 43 points,” Nichols laughed.
Nichols and Barnes became teammates in 2009 when both were inducted into the second class of the CU Athletics Hall Of Fame.
Miller knew of Nichols from that era and from his time as an assistant at West Texas.
Lonnie was head coach at Tarleton State of Stephenville, Texas, in 1972-73. After leading the Texans to a 77-69 victory over Cameron, Miller strolled across the TSU court and sat down next to Nichols.
“We need to talk,” Red said.
Miller convinced the youngster to move to Lawton with wife Sharron and daughters Sunni and Kristi. He served as assistant for four years and as head coach four more.
After winning the District 9 and National Championships in 1980, Nichols was given the Oklahoma Sports Headliner Award.
As coach of the National champs, he was invited to go to China and be one of the instructors for a series of basketball camps.
Nichols remained at Cameron one more year before accepting the head job at Oklahoma City University.
Two years later, he returned to Lawton as a businessman. He also dabbled in politics and ran for western district county commissioner. He was no match for Duty Rowe.
Lonnie then moved to Fort Worth to coach Everman High School. He was assistant principal at North Garland, principal and assistant superintendent at Waxahachie and area superintendent for the Dallas district before returning to Garland to oversee eight Class 5A high schools and 13 middle schools.
Legendary trips to Bill’s Catfish – among others – are another story.