Eight free-throw shooters advanced from last weekend's Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Championship, which was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton on Saturday, to the state championship, which will be in March.
The boys champions were Mitchell Owens, 13, of Lawton, Gavin Mansel, 12, and Levi Mansel, 10, of Elgin, Kobe Marquis, 11, of Duncan and Reece Ledford, 9, of Tuttle.
The girls champions were Chloe Castle, 14, and Kinley Castle, 12, of Rush Springs, as well as 9-year-old Jennifer Rea of Blanchard.
All the champions now advance to the state championships, to be held Saturday, March 21, at 9 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Oklahoma City.