OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring today a “Statewide Day of Prayer” for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.
He has called for Oklahoma faith leaders to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.” The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. today and will be televised live on Griffin Communications stations News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa. Viewers can also stream online at https://transformchurch.us/. In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines, according to a press release.
“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” Stitt said. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”
Hosted by Transformation Church Pastor Michael Todd, the event will also feature Pastors Craig and Amy Groeschel of Life.Church, Pastor Jamie Austin of Woodlake Church, Pastor Herbert Cooper of People’s Church, Pastors Paul Daugherty and Sharon Daugherty of Victory Church, Dr. Joel Harder, Chaplain of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Pastor Alex Himaya of Battle Creek Church, Pastor Doug Melton of Southern Hills Baptist Church OKC and Pastor Bill Scheer of Guts Church.