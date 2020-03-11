OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation aimed at better supporting disabled veterans who work for the state has cleared the full Senate.
State Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, is principal author of Senate Bill 1434, which gives an additional 16 hours of sick leave each year for veterans with a service-connected disability rated at 30 percent or more.
SB 1434 would apply to veterans as well as members of the National Guard or federal military reserves who are called to active duty and are injured as a result of their service. The 16 additional hours of sick leave would have to be used within the calendar year and could not be carried forward.
Dossett said at least five states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, have similar programs in place.
The measure now crosses over to the House of Representatives for further consideration.