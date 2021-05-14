OKLAHOMA CITY — A state budget agreement reached Thursday maintains all state core service funding, provides tax relief to individuals and businesses, and makes targeted new investments in key priorities like education, economic development, health care and infrastructure.
The agreement also replenishes more than $700 million in state reserve funds that were significantly reduced to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions last year.
Under the agreement, the appropriated Fiscal Year 2022 budget would be $8.3 billion, according to a press release.
The high-level agreement, which is still being finalized between the Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt:
•Increases common education funding by $171.8 million, or 6%, to a record high of $3.2 billion, triggering class size reductions in kindergarten and first grade.
•Boosts reserves from less than $300 million today to more than $1 billion – approaching the high-water mark state reserves held before the pandemic began.
•Reduces the top personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.75% and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%, placing both in the Top 10 for lowest rates in the country of states that levy those types of taxes.
•Recruits more film industry projects by creating a new film tax incentive with a $30 million cap.
•Expands broadband in underserved and unserved areas statewide through a $42 million tax incentive for providers.
•Aggressively recruits jobs to Oklahoma through $35 million in new economic development funding.
•Restores the Earned Income Tax Credit.
•Increases to $50 million the Equal Opportunity Scholarship program cap ($25 million for public schools and $25 million for private schools).
•Funds expanded Medicaid for low-income Oklahomans.
•Restores historic sales tax credit allowing OU Health to train 160 additional nursing graduates and nurse practitioners annually and 70 additional medical residents within three years.
Legislation containing the agreement will begin progressing through the legislative Joint Committee on Appropriation and Budget in the coming days. The general appropriations bill will be House Bill 2900.
The budget was built on the Board of Equalization’s February certification of $9.6 billion in revenue available for appropriations. Of that figure, the agreement spends $8.3 billion and allocates the rest to tax relief, replenishing reserves or replenishing off-the-top funding temporarily redirected during the pandemic last session.
The constitutional deadline for adjournment of the legislative session is 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.