OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, has filed legislation to ensure the continued integrity of Oklahoma’s election system.
Senate Bill 523 would prohibit any political subdivision, agency, or government official from entering into a legal agreement or court settlement prescribing election procedures that conflict with election law, which is both statutorily and constitutionally set by the Legislature.
“This legislation helps ensure that the questionable and unethical election actions that took place in other states will not happen in Oklahoma. We are a government for the people and by the people, which means no office or individual in our state government has the right to make changes unilaterally to Oklahoma’s election system without first getting approval from the legislature.” Paxton said in a press release. “Changes to election procedures that occurred in other states through last minute administrative or executive actions without the approval or knowledge of the legislature was wrong, we need to make sure that it never happens in our state. Oklahomans need to be able to rest assured that their elections are free and transparent, and will not be hijacked to benefit any individual, office or party.”
The measure would authorize the Legislature to take such actions only through a concurrent resolution approved by a majority of both the House and Senate.
The legislative session will begin on Feb. 1.