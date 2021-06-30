OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, filed an interim study request last week to look at how teacher contracts are handled throughout the state.
The former educator and administrator plans to study the effectiveness of yearly, semester and quarterly teacher contracts and how those contracts affect students, teacher retention and costs to acquire educators.
“Due to a lack of resources, our school administrators are constantly having to work miracles to staff our schools,” Provenzano said. “Often, however, administrators are forced to use short-term teaching contracts to do so. We need to study how these contracts and the constant shuffling of educators are affecting our students.”
The Tulsa area representative hopes that the study will give lawmakers and the education community more data to fight for additional resources.
“We have to stop putting our state’s education professionals in unwinnable situations,” Provenzano said. “My hunch, which comes from experience, is that short-term contracts have long-term negative effects on Oklahoma students.”
Interim studies are approved by the Speaker of the House. Decisions on interim study requests are expected by July 25.