OKLAHOMA CITY – State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, announced Wednesday his intent to file the Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act/Equal Protection and Equal Justice Act, which would criminalize and end all abortions in Oklahoma.
The measure would ensure equal justice and equal protection of the laws to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization and establish that an unborn child has the same God-given unalienable rights as any other human.
“All human life is sacred from the very moment of conception,” Hamilton said. “As Americans, we must stand up for those who cannot defend themselves, those not yet born, and protect their lives at all costs. Abortion is an abomination before God, and something we must stop here in Oklahoma if we expect our state to be great. We must also acknowledge the truth that God will not bless America as long as we have innocent blood on our hands.”
The bill will also state that the Constitution does not prohibit any state from using its reserved police powers to outlaw homicide and provide equal protection to all persons within its jurisdiction.
“It’s far past time that we stand up for our preborn children and ensure every human being, regardless of their stage of development, is protected by our laws,” Hamilton said. “It’s an honor to fight for the rights of the unborn across the state, and I look forward to filing this bill for the 2021 legislative session.”
Hamilton encourages all Oklahomans to contact their Senator and Representative in support of the proposed measure.
This bill is supported by Southern Baptists for the Abolition of Abortion; Freewill Baptists Abolitionist Society; Free the States; Oklahomans United for Life; The Ekklesia of Oklahoma; City Elders; Fairview Baptist Church; Reclaiming America for Christ; Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee; Western Oklahoma Christians for Liberty; Congressional District 3 Republican Party Chairman Daniel Navejas; and Logan County Republican Party Chairman Kyle Brown.
All bills must be filed by Thursday, Jan. 21. The first day of the 2021 legislative session is Monday, Feb. 1.