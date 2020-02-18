Senate considers bill to protect unborn
In an effort to protect Oklahoma’s unborn, Sen. Paul Scott has authored Senate Bill 1859, which passed out of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Monday afternoon. The bill would require doctors to recognize life just as they do death through heartbeats and brainwaves or the lack of such activity.
Beginning at six weeks, SB 1859 would prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a fetal or embryonic heartbeat or brainwaves are audible or detected. Doctors are now required at eight weeks to tell a mother if a heartbeat can be heard and give her the opportunity to listen to it before moving forward with the procedure.
The licenses of physicians who violate the bill would be immediately revoked and could never be renewed in Oklahoma.
Smoking/vaping in public topic of bill
The Senate Health and Human Services approved Senate Bill 1296 to add marijuana to the list of products that cannot be smoked or vaped in public places. Sen. Lonnie Paxton authored the bill to address the growing number of citizens utilizing medicinal marijuana around stores, restaurants and other public places.
“While marijuana is legal in Oklahoma for those with a medical card, users still need to be vigilant when partaking in or around public places like restaurants, parks, schools and other areas where tobacco smoking is currently prohibited. This is especially true given those nearby can possibly experience an unwanted contact high making it even more important to clarify where marijuana can be smoked or vaped in public,” Paxton said. “This bill will add any form of marijuana to the list of products already prohibited from being smoked in public.”
SB 1296 provides for locations designated in the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act to prohibit tobacco smoking or vaping, marijuana smoking or vaping, or other lawful products which are consumed or used in a smoked or vaporized manner.
The bill will next go before the full Senate.
Bill would raise age to use tobacco
The Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee voted Monday in favor of legislation increasing the age to buy or use tobacco products from 18 to 21. Senator Greg McCortney, chair of the committee, is the author of Senate Bill 1423.
In December, President Donald Trump signed the Tobacco-Free Youth Act into law, prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. McCortney, R-Ada, said SB 1423 brings Oklahoma into line with that federal change.
“Even though the federal law has changed, we still needed to follow through in the Legislature, because enforcement takes place at the state and local level,” McCortney said. “This change will help avoid confusion or ambiguity and ensure clarity for the public, businesses, state agencies and law enforcement.”
Currently, state law sets a minimum age of 18 for tobacco sales and use. Under SB 1423, the minimum age would be raised to 21 for purchasing or using tobacco products, and it would be illegal to sell or give tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.
McCortney said the change would also help improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 90 percent of adult cigarette smokers report they first tried smoking before the age of 18.
“Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease disability and death in this country. Raising the age limit for tobacco products has long been promoted as a way of reducing tobacco use, so this change will help us with our goal to improve public health in our state,” McCortney said.