OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of lawmakers sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, in his role as Acting Governor of Oklahoma, on Wednesday requesting executive action to prohibit vaccine mandates for Oklahoma healthcare workers.
This letter is a follow up to one sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 15. Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, spearheaded the letter and said that the urgency of the situation necessitates the need to act swiftly and decisively.
No one in Southwest Oklahoma’s delegation signed the letter, according to the names on the press release.
“I have been working to identify issues at our state’s healthcare facilities. I have discovered that not only are more facilities moving towards mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are denying legitimate medical and religious exemptions,” said Roberts. “I have received reports from verified healthcare employees that individuals with signed medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine are being told their exemptions will not be honored. The collective takeaway from these messages is that the time to act is now and if we don’t, we may be facing a healthcare employee shortage crisis.”
Roberts, and those signed onto the letter, believe that the current situation requires the immediate action of the state government and has led to the urgent request for Pinnell to act.
“It is unacceptable to force a vaccination on an employee, especially when they have a documented medical issues,” said Roberts. “We have received reports from Oklahoma Families for Freedom that medical facilities have been denying in-person treatment to unvaccinated individuals as well. This is medical discrimination and must stop.”