OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Mary Boren has filed Senate Bill 138 to require public and private higher education institutions to offer accommodations for pregnant students such as permitting a leave of absence, and also prohibit colleges from requiring pregnant students to take leaves of absence, withdraw from a program, or otherwise limit their studies solely due to their pregnancies.
SB 138 would require all higher education institutions in Oklahoma, whether public or private, to reasonably accommodate pregnant students so they can complete their courses of study and research. Such accommodations include providing allowances for the students’ health and safety, providing make up tests or assignments, and allowing pregnant students to take a leave of absence without it affecting their transcript, scholarships, research plan, housing or other benefits. The measure would also require schools to maintain written policies for enrolled students on pregnancy discrimination and their rights.
Under the bill, students who opt for a leave of absence due to a pregnancy or recent birth would be provided one consistent with the school’s policies or 12 months leave, whichever is longer, to prepare for and take preliminary and qualifying examinations. Schools would also be required to grant a 12-month extension to such students to complete their degree and must be allowed to maintain residency in student housing during the pregnancy and throughout the leave of absence. The Office of Civil Rights Enforcement within the Attorney General’s office would be tasked with investigating complaints of student pregnancy discrimination.