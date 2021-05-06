OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation to address long-term transportation infrastructure funding.
House Bill 1712, authored by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, creates a Road User Charge Task Force to study methods that may be used to record and report public road usage, specifically for electric vehicles and electric/hybrid vehicles, as well as alternatives to the current system of taxing highway use through motor vehicle fuel taxes.
The bill requires a report on findings and recommendations by Dec. 31, 2023. It also directs the Oklahoma Tax Commission to administer collection of any charges or fees associated with the voluntary opt-in Road User Charge Program.
Many vehicle manufacturers have announced their intentions to add a significant number of electric and hybrid models to their fleets by 2025.
HB1712 goes into effect Nov. 1, 2021.