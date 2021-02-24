OKLAHOMA CITY – A state Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury is one step closer to fruition as House Bill 1010 unanimously passed the House Appropriations and Budget committee with a vote of 32-0.
HB1010, authored by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, creates an Advisory Council on Traumatic Brain Injury to provide guidelines and advice to agencies and other entities. The TBI Advisory Council will work with the Department of Health in collecting data, identifying needs, clarifying deficiencies in care, researching causes and promoting prevention.