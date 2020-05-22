OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill allowing curbside sales or home delivery of beer, wine and spirits has been signed into law.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) allowed restaurants, grocery and liquor stores to serve customers through curbside service and delivery. I’ve talked to many citizens who really appreciated the convenience and didn’t want to see it end. This measure will allow that service to continue,” Thompson said. “It’s another important step in continuing to modernize Oklahoma’s liquor laws, offering more choices to consumers.”
Under SB 1928, delivery or curbside service of beer, wine or spirits would have to be provided by the establishment holding the license — third party companies cannot deliver those products. Restaurants, grocery and convenience stores can only provide curbside sales or home delivery of beer or wine. Liquor stores can provide that service for beer, wine and spirits.