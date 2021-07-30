WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Republican Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe were among 10 U.S. Senators who introduced legislation Thursday to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask guidance.
The legislation, the Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act, follows the CDC’s Tuesday announcement of new mask guidance to require indoor masking for all vaccinated individuals in areas reporting over 50 new cases per 100k individuals over the previous seven day period. The CDC made this recommendation without providing a clear, verifiable justification for why the science on the Delta variant in July 2021 is supposedly different from the data in May 2021, according to a press release from Lankford’s office.
The act would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the decision making and messaging surrounding its reversal on mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
“Last year, our nation was faced with an unprecedented health pandemic. President Trump and his team did what many said was impossible — developed a safe and effective vaccine,” Lankford said. “I encourage every Oklahoman to get the vaccine, but no American should be forced to get the vaccine through a government mandate. The American people deserve to see exactly what data President Biden and his team are using to make these decisions. In order to have confidence in guidance being presented, we need to know the facts.”
The Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act would require the GAO to review the below items and make recommendations on ways the CDC should improve their approach:
•The data being used to make recommendations;
•The impact that inconsistent messaging has had on Americans’ trust in the institution and willingness to follow the guidance, including as it relates to vaccine uptake;
•The degree to which outside entities, like teachers unions, were in a position to impact recommendations.