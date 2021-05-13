OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma House Democrats revealed their state budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022.
The Oklahoma Focused Budget prioritizes increased education funding, an end to fines and fees in the criminal justice system, restoring and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit and ending the state grocery tax, according to a press release.
“The Oklahoma Focused Budget puts more money in the pocket of nurses, construction workers, oilfield workers, small business owners, and the hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans who get up early every day to make sure our state economy stays strong,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “Through smart investments and an equitable revenue stream, the Oklahoma Focused Budget grows our state through increased opportunity for our citizens.”
Ending fines and fees in Oklahoma’s court system would effectively end Oklahoma’s debtor’s prison.
For the third year in a row, Oklahoma House Democrats have called for an additional $200 million in classroom funding. This year, that allocation request is paired with increases to higher education, career-tech, and an investment into a K-12 counselor corps.
Ending Oklahoma’s grocery tax would save Oklahomans $257 million on annual grocery costs.
“We are one of 13 states that charge a tax on a carton of milk,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-OKC. “If we are looking for a way to lower the tax burden for our frontline, essential workers, ending the state sales tax on groceries is a great start.”