OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill that adds unlawful assembly to Oklahoma’s Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
House Bill 2095 was authored by Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, in the House and Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, in the Senate.
Under Title 21 of Oklahoma State Statutes, Section 1320.3 defines unlawful assembly as a person assembling or acting in concert with four or more persons “for the purpose of engaging in conduct constituting the crime of riot, or to remain at the scene of a riot after being instructed to disperse by law authorities.” Riot is defined in Section 1311 as “Any use of force or violence, or any threat to use force or violence if accompanied by immediate power of execution, by three or more persons acting together and without authority of law....”
“This is one of many bills passed this session that is aimed at curbing the increase in rioting we have seen over the past year,” said Lepak. “Many otherwise peaceful protests are being co-opted by individuals whose goal is to create and escalate uncontrollable confrontation and mayhem, which is certainly not free speech. What is different about this bill is that it is targeted at those who organize, promote, and otherwise incite the riots, violence, looting, and property damage we’ve seen, even if they are not physically present. These bad actors need to be held accountable for their actions in order to keep both peaceful protestors and the public safe.”
The Oklahoma anti-racketeering law is based on the federal government’s RICO statute. RICO, passed federally in 1970, is designed to combat organized crime. These laws allow prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise.
The provisions contained within HB 2095 will go into effect on Nov. 1.