OKLAHOMA CITY — A new law will create the Tobacco Products Tax Enforcement Unit to track down tobacco products being sold illegally and collect state tax on them.
House Bill 2292, by Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant, also creates the Tobacco Products Tax Enforcement Unit Revolving Fund to help pay the salaries of the new enforcement auditors and agents. Excess money raised will go into the state’s General Revenue Fund.
HB 2292 calls for adding new field auditors and agents to the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s Compliance Division. These employees would audit licensed wholesalers and retailers to ensure all taxes are paid on tobacco products and confirming that all entities selling tobacco products in this state are properly licensed as provided in state statute.
It’s estimated that for every dollar spent for new field personnel to enforce the measure, $5 in tax revenue will be collected. Fines collected will be deposited into the revolving fund. If the balance of the fund exceeds $2 million at the end of any fiscal year, the excess shall be transferred to the General Revenue Fund.
The measure also makes it unlawful for any person to transport or possess tobacco products on which tax has not been paid in an amount that exceeds the sum of $100. Previously, the products only had to exceed a sum of $1.
The measure also sets up electronic filing for wholesalers and removes the definitions for stamping, which cannot be physically done on some cellophane wrapped products.
Tobacco products are defined in the new law as including cigars, smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco and other products.
Taxes from the sale of tobacco and tobacco products help pay for health care, education, cities and counties, and other services that benefit Oklahomans.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, authored the bill in the Senate.