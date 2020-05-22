OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation requiring school districts across the state to provide emergency medical services at athletic events and school activities was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Named the Riley Boatwright Act in memory of a Lexington middle school athlete who died from injuries suffered in a football game in 2019, Senate Bill 1198 directs all Oklahoma school district boards of education to coordinate with emergency medical service providers to develop a plan to provide emergency medical services at athletic events or activities held at school facilities.
The measure requires the plan to be reviewed and updated annually and placed on file with the school district and emergency medical services provider.
“Requiring an emergency medical plan for school athletic events and activities could be the difference between life and death in a serious injury situation,” said Senate author Rob Standridge, R-Norman. “There should never be a question if an ambulance or doctor will make it in time to tend to an injury. This is a commonsense law that has the ability to save lives.”
The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both the Senate and the House.
School boards must form their emergency plan prior to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.