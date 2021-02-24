Bill to address DPS backlogs
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed legislation designed to help cut down on lengthy wait times occurring at the Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety (DPS).
House Bill 1059 is authored by Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and would help the Dept. of Public Safety address the significant backlog that has built up as a result of the challenges brought by COVID-19 and the implementation of Real IDs.
“Lawmakers have heard from many of our constituents who are upset with the large backlog and months-long wait time at DPS offices, and I believe House Bill 1059 will be a positive step forward to help alleviate this problem,” Boles said. “These changes would make the process more efficient for Oklahomans and ease some of the burden on DPS.”
The legislation authorizes local tag agencies to issue commercial driver’s licenses renewals, replacements, change of addresses and downgrades for Class A, B and C licenses. Currently, DPS must process all of these requests.
The bill would also allow tag agents to issue an ID card even if the driver’s license is expired or suspended, as long as the person requesting the ID has an existing Oklahoma driver’s license file. Currently, the person requesting the ID must have a valid unexpired license to receive an ID card from a tag agent.
HB1059 would allow third party examiners to test anyone with a commercial driver’s license permit. Third-party examiners are only allowed to administer driver’s tests to their own students.
The bill passed the House 91-2 and is available to be considered in the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
Bill raises death benefits
for emergency service personnel
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that will increase the amount of death benefits for any firefighter, paid or volunteer, or law enforcement officer who is in the pension system and passes away, was referred for an actuarial analysis by a vote of 8-0 in the House Banking Committee. The actuarial analysis will determine the fiscal impact of the bill.
Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, is the author of House Bill 2461, which is named in honor of fallen Oklahoma City firefighter Andy Davis. Davis was a 20 year veteran with OKCFD and comes from a family of public servants. His brother, father, uncle and several other family members have served in fire departments. Davis passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Dec. 24, 2020.
HB 2461 would change the amount of death benefits due to the beneficiaries of firefighters and law enforcement officers who are members of the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System and Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System from $5,000 to $15,000 for those members who die on or after July 1, 2021. This is the first update to the benefit amount in over 30 years.
Bill to increase elementary, early childhood teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that could significantly lower the need for emergency certified teachers in public elementary schools and early childhood education programs passed unanimously in the House with a vote of 86-0.
House Bill 2748, by Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, would allow a teacher candidate that holds a doctorate, a master’s or a bachelor’s degree to teach for two years while completing required coursework and participating in a mentor program provided by the school district prior to taking state certification exams.
Baker said the measure was agreed upon by the state Department of Education, Oklahoma Teacher Preparation, Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and the Oklahoma Educators Association.
Now that the bill has passed the House, it advances to the state Senate.
Homestead exemption bill passes committee
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives Appropriations & Budget Committee passed legislation by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, to update the statutory income qualifier to claim an additional homestead exemption. The qualifier has not been raised since 1997.
House Bill 1009 increases the statutory income qualifier to claim an additional homestead exemption from $20,000 to $25,000. The additional homestead exemption reduces, by $1,000, the assessed valuation on the homestead of a homeowner whose gross household income is below the income qualifier limit.
Sims explained that current statute outlines that Oklahomans aged 65 and older who previously qualified for the exemption are no longer required to file annually, but many retired Oklahomans still do. This puts local tax assessors in a position of having to take away the exemption when informed that the homeowner’s income has increased above the current qualifier of $20,000.
On average, the double homestead exemption results in a savings ranging from $87 to $137 annually.
Sims is developing a floor amendment to the bill with Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, to restrict any one-time federal disbursements, such as CARES funding, from being included in the income calculation for this exemption.
Blancett told the committee a constituent contacted her to say that with her federal COVID-19 relief funds this year, she did not qualify for the homestead exemption this year.
“Many seniors who rely on their additional homestead exemption status were bumped off of their eligibility by receiving CARES stimulus, and that was not the intent of this assistance,” Blancett said. “I am honored to work with Representative Sims on this important issue to ensure our seniors are not unintentionally harmed.”
HB 1009 is authored in the Senate by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton. After passing the House A&B Committee 31-0, the bill is available to be considered on the House floor.
HB 1009 is modeled after legislation Sims authored in the Legislature, House Bill 3653, which passed the House unanimously in March 2020 but was not heard in the Senate due to the pandemic.
— Compiled from press releases