ALTUS — Eisenhower’s girls track team won its regional track meet over the weekend, punching its ticket to the state meet this Saturday in Ardmore.
The Eagles won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while senior Jamiya Morgan won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and heads to state as the top seed in each event. Morgan’s teammate Elyssa Quiles won the 100-meter hurdles and will be the top seed in that event.
Elgin finished third in the girls, winning the 4x400 and finishing second in the 4x800, while Audrey McElhaney won the 800 meters.
The Eisenhower boys finished second as a team, with Jaeden Poahway winning the discus, while teammate Jermaine Veu finished second. Derek Simmons won the 110 meter hurdles while the Ike boys also finished tops in the 4x200 meter relay, while MacArthur took third in that event.
The MacArthur boys finished third as a team, with Amarion Hicks winning the 100 meters and Michael Williams the 200. The Highlanders performed well in the field events as well, as Eperone Taito won the shot put, while Anthony Smith took home the regional title in the long jump.