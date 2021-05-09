OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennis players from Southwest Oklahoma tried to bring silverware home to the area from the girls state tennis tournament this weekend in Oklahoma City.
And while no local players brought home winners’ medals, it was still a fun and successful weekend for play the area.
In No. 1 singles, Eisenhower’s Genevieve Young won her first two matches on Friday, advancing to the semifinals against top-seeded Brooke Thompson from Heritage Hall. Young fell without taking a game, and then lost in the 3rd-place match against Ivy Wilson of Metro Christian.
In No. 2 singles, Duncan’s Alyssa Mitchell advanced all the way to the semis. Duncan had semifinalists in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles in Sydney White/Alexis Giles and Emma Moore/Sheridan White.
Also in No. 1 doubles, the MacArthur duo of Abby Albert and Kalyn Kemna upset the four seed of Metro Christian (McNeese/Ruefer) in 3 sets in the opening round before falling in three sets to Claremore in the quarterfinals.