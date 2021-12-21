DUNCAN — Eight area schools took part in the annual Southern Oklahoma Invitational at Duncan High School on Friday and Saturday.
Comanche took home first as a team with 176 points, nine points clear of co-runners-up Elgin and Rockwall Heath from Texas. As for other area schools, MacArthur finished 8th, Duncan 10th, Altus tied for 11th, Cache 16th and Marlow, who only entered a handful of wrestlers, finished 20th. Lawton High didn’t register any points.
Defending state champion Rylan Hitt of Elgin beat Cade White of Comanche with a pin to win the 285-pound division. Hunter Jackson of Elgin won gold at 106 pounds. MacArthur’s Jesse Chavez claimed first place at 152 pounds by beating Guthrie’s Bryson Hall.
At 182, MacArthur’s Parker Henry got pinned by AJ Heeg of Edmond Memorial in the first-place match. Fellow Highlander Sam Sanders also got second place in his 220-pound class.
At 113, Duncan’s Bradly VanBlaricom finished third. Fellow Duncan wrestler Tag Ensey took home second place at 126, where Nino Vidic of Elgin claimed 4th. At 132, Duncan’s Riley Hunter took a 2-0 decision over Kaden Wallace of MacArthur.
At 145 pounds, Calvin Moon of MacArthur finished second after getting pinned by Zaren Anderson of Rockwall Heath. Noah Presgrove of Comanche finished third.
Andrew Czelusta of Altus finished third in 160. Cache’s Elijah Smith beat Comanche’s Kasen Vanbuskirk in the 3rd-place match at 170 pounds.