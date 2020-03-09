Four local teams vie for state championships this week, including three repeat state tourney participants and a defending champion.
The Eisenhower girls, MacArthur boys, Anadarko girls and Comanche girls all get their quests started Thursday with quarterfinal action.
The Eisenhower girls make their fourth consecutive Class 5A state tournament appearance after upsetting rival MacArthur in the Area round. The Eagles start their quest for an elusive state title at 2 p.m. Thursday against Tahlequah in Owasso.
The MacArthur boys are making a repeat trip to State and will face the same team who eliminated them a year ago when the Highlanders face Tulsa Memorial at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Skiatook. The Chargers have won the past three state championships in Class 5A.
The Anadarko girls are 26-1, ranked No. 1 and are seeking to repeat as state champions. The Warriors begin the state tournament against a familiar face in former Anadarko coach Brett Sanders and the Newcastle Racers at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at Southern Nazarene In Bethany.
The third local team to play a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday is the Comanche girls, who play old foe Sequoyah Tahlequah at Jim Norick Arena at the Fairgrounds.
Full state tournament pairings can be found in tomorrow’s Lawton Constitution.