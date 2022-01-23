OKLAHOMA CITY — Just before county tournaments got underway this weekend, high schools in the two smallest classifications learned where their playoff journeys will begin, as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced the district tournament assignments for Class A and Class B earlier in the week.
The district assignments are the same for both the boys and girls teams of each school.
All local Class A teams will be in Area III, where the site for the Area round will once again be Cache High School. Carnegie will be in District 1, hosted by Navajo; Fletcher will be at District 2, hosted at Hydro-Eakly; Sterling will be at Rush Springs in District 3 and Snyder is in District 4, hosted at Burns Flat-Dill City. The main regional site for that regional is Hydro, with Burns Flat serving as sub-site.
Cyril, Geronimo and Central High will all serve as district tournaments, hosting Districts 6-8, respectively. Empire and Ninnekah will be in Cyril’s district, Southwest Covenant and Waurika in Geronimo’s and Calumet and Ringling are in District 8 with Central High. Geronimo will serve as the main regional site, with Central High as sub-site.
In Class B Area I, Indiahoma will host District 3, featuring Gracemont and Corn Bible Academy. The main regional site will be Hammon, with Beaver as sub-site. Mt. View-Gotebo will host Sweetwater, Geary and Okeene at District 5. The main regional site for the Tigers would be Fairview, with Okeene as sub-site. The Area I will be hosted at Woodward.
In Area II (hosted at Stroud), Fort Cobb-Broxton will start out in District 1, hosted by Dover and featuring Oilton.
In Area III (hosted at Chickasha), Big Pasture will host District 1, featuring fellow local teams Tempe and Grandfield. The regional site will be Alex, with sub-site being Fox. Tipton is in District 6, along with Blair, Olustee-Eldorado and host Duke. Chattanooga will not only serve as District 7 host (featuring Bray-Doyle and Maysville), but will also serve as main host site for the regional, with Verden serving as sub-site.
The official tournament brackets will be released by the OSSAA on Monday, with pairings appearing in the Lawton Constitution on Tuesday.