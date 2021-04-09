DUNCAN — Whether it was in Stephens County or elsewhere, Thursday proved to be a beautiful day for baseball as the Southern Oklahoma Invitational got underway.
And although hosted by Duncan, the SOI saw pool games played at Marlow and Cache as well. Those teams, as well as other local squads like Altus, Elgin, Fort Lawton MacArthur and Fort Cobb-Broxton, were part of a 12-team field divided into two pools with each team playing three games over the course of the first days. With temperatures in the low 80s, the ball proved to be hard to keep down for many of the pitchers.
Here are some of the highlights from Thursday’s games:
At Duncan
DUNCAN 5, NORMAN 4
After an inning-and-a-half of scoreless ball, the hosts opened things up in a big way in the bottom of the 2nd. Chago Barham drove in a run with a double to give Duncan a 1-0 lead. Kenny Garland then singled, driving home Barham and courtesy runner Craig Holt to bump the lead up to 3-0. A couple of batters later, Hunter Prince drove in two more runs, but also became the third out of the inning when he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Duncan pitcher Jackson Attaway couldn’t keep the Norman bats quiet for much longer, as some hard line drives a double off the wall made it 5-2 after 3. The Tigers tacked on a couple more runs later, but the Demons held on for the victory.
NORMAN 12, MACARTHUR 1
In the first game of the day in Duncan, MacArthur was a victim of its own mistakes early. A Wild pitch and passed ball helped Norman’s Dax Noles advance from first all the way to third before he ultimately scored. Jordan Crowder doubled home a run for the Tigers, but the next three runs were products of errors and dropped third strikes, giving Norman a 5-0 lead after just the top of the 1st inning.
The Tigers had another big inning in the 5th, with two runs coming in on a Ryan Huntley double and two more coming on a single by Ryan’s brother Ben.
The Highlanders ended the day with five errors defensively. Of the 9 runs attributed to starting pitcher Stephen Brown, only three of them were earned.
Offensively, Mac was led by Colby Flood, who had two hits, including a triple. Julian Love had Mac’s only RBI.
CHOCTAW 16, MACARTHUR 1
Things once again got off to an inauspicious start for the Highlanders, when Connor Clark’s second pitch of the game was clobbered by Choctaw’s Jesse Tisdell over the left field fence for a leadoff homer. Several batters later, with two outs, the Jackets took Clark deep again, this time on a drive to left-center by Phoenix Meza.
The Highlanders recovered with a 1-2-3 inning in the 2nd and then got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning by way of a solo home run by Jackson Shirkey.
That would be one of only two official hits for Mac on the night, though. Meanwhile, Choctaw put up 2 runs in each of the next two innings, making it a 7-1 lead, which the YellowJackets would hold for most of the game.
The 7th inning began with back-to-back fly outs, a seemingly good omen for Mac. But an error and single were followed by consecutive hit batters by pitcher Carlton Clark, bringing in a run. Tisdell then doubled, bringing home two more runs. Drake Fittro lined a base hit into right field, scoring another two runs, pushing the Choctaw lead to 12-1. Another hit batter prompted a pitching change. Karson Christian allowed an RBI single by RJ Jackson, then Meza got hold of another pitch, blasting his second homer of the game.
At Cache
FT. COBB-BROXTON 6, ELGIN 3
FT. COBB-BROXTON 11, CACHE 3
The battle with Elgin was tight most of the way as the Mustangs struck first in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Jake Biddy.
In the bottom of the third Daylon Weaver smacked a triple that drove home Drew Woods and Jackson Willits plated another run with a double. Tyson Eastwood plated the final run of that rally with a sacrifice fly.
Elgin made things interesting in the top of the fourth after a booming triple from Braeden Moreland and a sacrifice fly from Jake Thomas got one run home. A walk, single and an error allowed another run to score before Eastwood got a strikeout to end that threat.
Elgin moved closer in the fifth after Thomas singled to bring home Moreland who had singled with two outs. But Fort Cobb-Broxton responded in the bottom of the fifth after Kyler Denton singled and Eastwood walked.
Blake Nunn got a big hit, a double to the fence, that brough home both runners for a pair of insurance runs.
Weaver, who came on in relief in the top of the fifth, set the Owls down in order in the top of the sixth and the time-limit came just minutes later with the Mustangs batting in the bottom of the sixth.
Eastwood got the pitching win, a good sign for the Mustangs with the playoffs quickly approaching.
“He was not able to pitch much the last couple of seasons because of a couple of medical issues with his pitching arm, but he’s been able to give us some good innings on the mound this spring,” head coach Dale Bellamy said. “We’re still making some errors we need to clean up but we’re hitting the ball better.
“Today, we had different guys who stepped up and got some big hits for us. We’ve been trying to limit Eastwood to 40 pitches. He has a good fastball, change-up and he throws a knuckleball.”
Willits got the pitching win against Cache and he was aided by plenty of run support, starting with a booming two-run homer from Denton in the top of the first.
Cache countered with a run in the bottom of the first on an error and RBI double from Reid Lyon.
But the Mustangs wasted little time padding their lead in the top of the second. Two errors got the rally started but after a strikeout, Cache had a chance to escape more damage but was unable to close the door. Drew Wood made the Bulldogs pay with a two-out, two-run single.
By that time Willits was finding the groove on the mound, setting the Bulldogs down in order in the bottom of the second, including a pair of strikeouts.
Bellamy’s club then proceeded to take command after an infield error got things going. Nunn followed with a single before Brody DeVaughan drove in a run with another base hit. Kaden Baker followed with a two-run double and Woods added another base hit to plate the fourth run of the inning.
The Mustangs added two more runs in the top of the fifth to push the score to 11-1. Cache tried to mount a comeback to keep the game from ending via the 8-run rule as Diaz ripped a leadoff triple. Eli Permenter drove Diaz home with a single and Adam Ulloa singled to keep the Cache fans feeling hopeful. Lyon got another run home but an infield pop up ended the game early.
“Kyler (Denton) got us going with a home run and we had some other guys come up with big hits for us,” Bellamy said. “I thought Jackson (Willits) pitched well there against Cache. I think we are in pretty good shape as far as our pitching goes.”
GUTHRIE 11, ELGIN 3
The Owls got off to a good start after Gage McElhaney ripped a double to the fence to open the game. He later scored on a Moreland single and Thomas drove him home with a sacrifice fly.
But Guthrie bounced right back with four runs in the top of the third and coasted to the victory.
Phillip Pryor had a home run for the Owls in the top of the fourth but it was a leadoff blast and that wasn’t enough to get Elgin back in contention.