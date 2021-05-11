As a sports writer, you’re often told not to get attached to the teams and players you cover, so as to not risk the lack of bias that journalist from fan.
But when you’re dealing with kids especially, that can be tough. You get to know them over the course of their careers and watch them not only grow as players but as people, during some of the most formative years of their lives. You might get to know some of these kids on a personal level, you might get to know their families. Again, I’m sure that breaks some sort of “journalistic code of ethics” but I enjoy seeing local kids do well. Sue me.
So, naturally, it makes it tough to be there when the teams, players and coaches you’ve covered see their seasons end. I’ve had to watch many a young man, normally trying to be macho and confident around his friends, sob uncontrollably. And it’s not necessarily because they lost, it’s because that group of young people will never share that unique bonding experience again.
Over the weekend, I again had to watch a local team’s season end short of its goal as MacArthur lost its baseball regional to Guthrie on Friday. While I didn’t witness many visible tears (I purposefully didn’t seek them out), the emotions were there, especially as I interviewed senior players Colby Flood and Tony Puccino following their final high school game. Just hearing them try to get the words out through the audible pain in their voices was hard to hear. In part, it was because I’ve gotten to know those kids over the course of the year. But also, being around the young athletes reminds me of playing sports near/at that age, when being on a team with your friends felt like all that mattered in the entire world. It was about fun. School could wait, household chores be darned, this was your time with your friends.
Later that night, I talked to coach Jay Vermillion after his Eisenhower Eagles fell to Noble in the regionals. While he was obviously disappointed, he was also extremely proud of his team and what they had accomplished. Knowing how far Jay and that program have come, to go 2-2 in that regional and play a state contender like Noble as close as they did this season, it’s absolutely something to be proud of.
Fast forward to Monday afternoon, and as I drove into the office parking lot, another difficult conversation with Coach Vermillion crossed my mind. It was last March, when the OSSAA officially announced that spring sports were cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a sharp reminder that yes, teams may have had their seasons ended over the weekend, but we had a season, a full season, which is far more than we were able to say a year ago.
During that convo last spring, Jay talked about how much hurt he felt for the kids missing out on a season, but he also spoke about how much he just missed being around his players outside of practice, too. In the hubbub of championships and scholarships, it’s sometimes hard to remember that these are all human beings. And while there are exceptions to every rule, coaches, in general, care about who their players are as people, not just as athletes. They want what is best for them, on and off the field.
Thus, while I enjoy seeing the local kids do well, it’s a special joy to see the good kids do well. From the time I started covering high school sports in earnest nearly a decade ago to the present, I’ve covered too many young athletes to count. Some of them have been good, a few of them great. And while I suppose it’s a neat flex to some to tell your friends, “I covered Whatshisname McGee in high school and he’s now playing in the pros,” trust me when I say it loses some of its luster when you know Mr. McGee as a person is far less impressive than Mr. McGee the athlete. But that makes all the sweeter the knowledge that we have some great kids in this crop of seniors.
Which brings me to the somewhat unlikely conclusion to my wayward tale. After Friday night’s games at MacArthur had concluded, I was walking out to my car when I realized I was walking right next to Josh Rains. Rains, a senior at Guthrie, had just helped the Blue Jays knock MacArthur out of the playoffs, a feat he had also accomplished in football back in November as the Jays’ quarterback. Certainly one of those special athletes.
But having read stories about him, I knew Josh was also one of those people. His coaches raved about the person and leader he was. And despite being a great athlete, it wasn’t as if it had been easy. He had overcome insults and bullying centered on his Alopecia Totalis, which results in a total loss of hair, to having to cope with the deaths of his grandmother and uncle last year.
I don’t know why, but I decided to say something.
I told him I had covered him in football and baseball and told him what a joy it was to watch him play. I wished him luck with his baseball career, which will continue at NOC-Enid.
“Thank you so much, sir,” he said. “Have a blessed evening.”
Yes, he just knocked out the local boys, but at the end of the day, you realize it is just a game, and that there are more important things in life than sports.
That being said, it was still another reminder of why sports rule.