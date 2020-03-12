Across the country Wednesday, news regarding basketball mostly revolved around cancelled games and limited, if any, fan support.
But in Lawton, at the campuses of Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools, the vibes were far different. There was plenty of fan support, students and teachers in close quarters. There were even some high-five sightings.
The mood truly was one of celebration. And for good reason. For the third year in a row, both Ike and Mac have representatives in the Class 5A state basketball tournaments, the Eisenhower girls advancing for the fourth straight year and the MacArthur boys making their second consecutive trip.
While the NCAA emptied arenas and the NBA suspended its season, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) said Wednesday that it planned to carry on with this week’s state basketball tournaments as scheduled. If anything changes, the Lawton Constitution will notify the public.
In the meantime, four local teams, including two from Lawton, head to the state tournament in search of championship glory. The Eisenhower girls tip off in Owasso at 2 p.m. against Tahlequah, while the MacArthur boys face Tulsa Memorial at 3:30 p.m. in Skiatook. The defending Class 4A girls champions from Anadarko carry their 24-game win streak into a quarterfinal matchup with Newcastle. The Comanche girls face Sequoyah Tahlequah, the same program who ended the Indians’ seasons in the 2017 and 2018 state tournaments.
On Wednesday, Eisenhower and MacArthur held send-off parades before their respective team ventured to the Tulsa area to begin state tournament play today. The teams were guided by pep bands, cheerleaders and pom squads through the school hallways, which were lined with students, faculty and staff, holding signs and sporting their school colors. And although each team went through similar pomp and circumstance last season, that didn’t make the events any less appreciated by the players and coaches.
“It was really cool to see the support of the students, the band, you had teachers let their kids out of class; shout out to (activities director) Amber (Bain) for setting that whole thing up,” Eisenhower girls coach Daniel Wall said. “Just to have our girls get this kind of recognition, we’re truly humbled.”
Mac coach Marco Gagliardi wore an ear-to-ear grin as he followed his team through the halls. Like Wall, he gave credit to the school activities director, Kristen Keplinger. He said the support was a tremendous emotional lift for his team to get well wishes from their friends, classmates and teachers.
But students and teachers weren’t the only ones seen clapping. The school’s principal, Dr. Laura Puccino, stood in a corner, clearly happy, but still making sure everything ran smoothly, as any good administrator would. While academics are always going to be No. 1 to her, Dr. Puccino said extra curricular activities — basketball, theatre, speech & debate, etc. — are just another avenue for students to spread the good name of their school.
“It’s just another venue for kids to demonstrate their skills and it’s a chance for us to rally around one another as a Highlander family,” Puccino said. “Everybody is excited, and there’s a positive energy around the school.”
The Highlanders (20-7) will try to carry that positive energy into today’s quarterfinal game against three-time defending champion Tulsa Memorial. The Highlanders fell to Memorial at this very stage a year ago. The Chargers (22-4) are a bit different this season, with the most noticeable difference being the departure of the 6’8 Boone twins to Oklahoma State. But Bobby Allison’s club is still remarkably balanced, with three starters averaging 11+ points per game, and a bench player, Jaelen Tucker, who averages nearly 7 rebounds. While Memorial may not be as dominant as in prior seasons, Gagliardi still knows it will take an excellent effort from his team to knock off the No. 2 team in the state.
“They’re more guard-oriented this year,” Gagliardi said. “They’re not as big, but very active. Rebounding well will be key.”
MacArthur comes in with a balanced group of its own, as five players average in double figures. Montez Edwards returns after having to sit out the area consolation finals, giving the Highlanders a key defender and slasher.
The Ike girls (14-12) take on a Tahlequah team who has the ability to get hot from 3-point range and has size inside. But Wall that after all the scouting, it will come down to his players’ effort and ability to make plays when they count.
“We’re focused on us maximizing our potential and want to have fun and represent Eisenhower and Lawton,” Wall said. “Our effort is good, our attitudes are good and have great character. I want these girls to have fun. That being said, when it’s game time, we’ve got to be ready to get after it.”