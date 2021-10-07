Local teams head to State today

Four local Class A and B schools will continue their respective quests for state championships in fastpitch softball and baseball today.
It gets started today at 10 a.m. with the Sterling baseball team taking on Oktaha in the state quarterfinals. Coach Brett Holmes’ team features experienced players like Reydon Register, Matias Puccio, Tyler Pierce and Jayden Huitt, and is looking to capture the program’s first-ever baseball state title.
In Class B, the Fort Cobb-Broxton Mustangs are hoping to emulate this past spring’s state tile more so than last fall’s runner-up result. Dale Bellamy’s bunch plays Leedey at 4 p.m. in Edmond.
On the softball end, two first-timers are featured. Comanche heads to the 3A state tourney for the first time ever, matched up against Washington. Meanwhile, in Class A, Cyril is in the fast-pitch state tournament for the first time, too. The Pirates play Ripley at 4 p.m.
A full list of times and locations is available on the scoreboard page.