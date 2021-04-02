Eisenhower and Elgin are on a collision course to decide the top spot in Pool A while MacArthur and Cache took control of Pool B as the 45th Annual Bo Bowman Invitational baseball tournament got underway Thursday at Lawton High and MacArthur.
The Eagles and Owls both went 2-0 Thursday to take charge of the pool at Lawton High and the title in that pool will more than likely come down to their game against each other at 4 p.m. today.
Elgin has to face Anadarko in a 2 p.m. contest but the Warriors were 0-2 Thursday and struggling to produce offense or get outs.
Other games today at LHS have the Wolverines meeting Altus at 10 a.m., then Altus faces Anadarko. The final game at LHS today will be a matchup of Lawton High and Eisenhower.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders and Bulldogs also dispatched their opponents fairly easily, and will face off at 10 a.m. today with the pool lead up for grabs.
The teams who finish Friday with the best two-day record in their pool will collide Saturday in the title game at 2 p.m., while the teams with the second-best records will play in the 3rd-place game at noon.
Here is a brief look at Thursday’s games:
POOL A
Eisenhower 5, Altus 1
Eisenhower 20, Anadarko 4
Like most of the teams in the field, pitching is at a premium for three reasons and Eisenhower is right there with the others, trying to find arms to work during the hectic tournament.
The new pitching rules, plus the fact that teams are playing critical district games just about every Monday and Tuesday, leaves coaches struggling to find players who can throw strikes. And, it became obvious Thursday that finding players who can hit the strike zone consistently is an issue this season.
However, Ike had one of the best pitching efforts on the day as freshman Carson Cooksey went seven innings and allowed just three hits in setting down Altus.
Cooksey, a rare 3-sport athlete, had some early trouble early getting his curve working but when he solved that issue, he was double tough.
The Bulldogs scored their only run in the bottom of the first but the Ike defense had three solid defensive efforts to stop that Altus threat.
“Carson really helped us out,” Ike coach Jay Vermillion said after his two wins Thursday. “He’s been a little slow coming around after hoops season and early on we had him on a pretty tight pitch count. He had a couple of rocky starts but we’d seen him in practice and the bullpen and knew what he could do out there.
“He has a wicked curve ball when he gets over the top on it, but he wasn’t doing that in the first inning. But there in the second he really looked sharp. He struck out three straight and the third strike on that last guy dropped a foot or more. Him going seven was really important for us.”
While Altus struggled to get the ball over the plate Thursday, Vermillion has seen the Bulldogs play much better.
“Hey, Altus is a pretty good team,” he said. “We split with them in district and they beat us in the finals of their tournament. We just got on them early and played good defense behind Carson.”
The win over Anadarko was a mixture of walks, errors and a few hits thrown in.
“That one lasted three innings, they are really struggling up there at Anadarko right now,” the Ike coach said. “Tomorrow (Friday) we have Elgin and then Lawton High so we have to be ready to play.
“We have a couple younger kids we’ve been saving, so we should be OK. One thing going for us is we had Western Heights Monday and Tuesday for district games but their school has stopped all spring sports we have a few more options now.”
Elgin 9, Lawton High 0
Elgin 9, Altus 2
Kolby Henry was the ringleader at the plate as the Owls had little trouble in taking two wins Thursday.
In the Owls’ first game Henry had a two-run double to the fence along the line in left. Then for good measure, with the bases loaded, the senior ended the game by driving home two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a booming blast to dead center that got over the LHS outfielder and allowed the two runs needed to put the 8-run rule into effect.
The Owls wasted little time getting things going against Altus, producing seven runs in the top of the second to take command.
Phillip Pryor started the rally with a double down the line in left, then after a walk, Gage McElhaney hit one in the gap at right-center to bring home two more runs. Josh Reniger got McElhaney home with a ground out.
But as the Bulldogs struggled on the mound, Elgin took advantage with a couple of walks, followed by a Jake Thomas two-run single. Another walk set the stage for Carmine Polito to drive in a couple of runs with another triple to the fence that was just over the head of the outfielder and rolled to the fence for a triple.
Altus did break on the board with a single run in the bottom of the third and fourth but it wasn’t enough as the Owls headed back up the turnpike at 2-0.
Elgin coach Levi Garrett was happy with the wins as he used younger pitchers due to a busy schedule at this time of the year.
“We have two really good pitchers that both throw in the mid-80s and we’d love for fans to get to see them but we had two tough district series (going 0-4 against Marlow and Tuttle) the past couple of weeks and we have another big district series Monday at Tuesday against Newcastle.
“Throw in the pitching rules and you have to be careful to try and have your best arms ready for those each week. We’re going to go with these younger kids and see what they can do. The good thing is we’re getting younger players plenty of innings.”
POOL B
MacArthur 12, Comanche 4
MacArthur 13, Guymon 1
While fans were practically still finding their seats, MacArthur got an early jump on Comanche in the opening game. A 6-run first inning was highlighted by a 2-run double by Tony Puccino. But throwing errors cost Mac in the top of the 2nd, as did back-to-back doubles that cut the Highlander lead to 6-4.
Mac was able to tack on another run, but left runners on. They took out the frustration in the 3rd, starting with Puccino, who led off the inning with a solo homer. Julian Love drove in Earl Moseby, while Carlton Clark drove in 2 with a single en route to a 12-4 Mac win.
The Highlanders made quick work of Guymon in the nightcap, topping the Tigers 13-1 in just three innings. Mac batters only generated 2 hits, but drew 9 walks. Those two hits were a double and triple courtesy of Colby Flood.
While the offense appeared to be the story, head coach Rodney DeLong was just as impressed with his pitching. Youngsters Conner Clark and Karson Christian got the starts and both pitched well.
“I pitched my young sophomores and I thought they threw really well,” head coach Rodney DeLong said. “I think we’re starting to come together. We’re starting to turn into a pretty solid lineup and we’re starting to get contributions from our bottom half.”
Mac faces Cache today, a rematch from the the first game of the season. But the lineup DeLong will put on the field Friday will look much different from the one at the beginning of the year when his roster was hampered by injuries and starting third baseman Earl Moseby was still with the basketball team in the state playoffs. DeLong said that doesn’t excuse the poor start his team got off to in the previous matchup.
“They jumped on us early, I want to say they scored 4 runs in the second inning,” DeLong said. “We weren’t ready for them right out of the gate. I think it’s going to be a different result this time.”