After inclement weather last week, some Class A and B regional tournaments had to finish Monday. And after a day’s rest, a couple of Southwest Oklahoma basketball teams survived and advanced to the Area round.
Behind 29 points from Dylan Plaster, Indiahoma beat regional host Hammon 50-43 to win the consolation bracket in Class B. Plaster hit five 3-pointers as the Warriors advanced to the consolation bracket of the Area round, set to be held in Woodward this weekend.
Also in Class B Area I, the Mt. View-Gotebo boys held off Goodwell in the Fairview Regional championship, and will play Leedey for the Area championship on Friday night. The night before, Indiahoma will play Goodwell in an elimination game.
The Fort Cobb-Broxton boys and girls will head to the Class B Area II tournament in Stroud after wins on Monday. The Fort Cobb boys already knew they would make Area, but were able to skip the consolation bracket after beating regional hosts Coyle, 44-36. They’ll play Glencoe in the Area championship game on Friday night. The Mustang girls had to go through the regional consolation bracket, beating Dover by 8 on Monday.
In Class B Area III, the Temple girls and Big Pasture boys will have to go through the consolation bracket of the Area tournament in Chickasha after losing regional championship games on Saturday. Temple will face Blair on Thursday after losing to No. 4 Lookeba Sickles over the weekend. The Rangers lost to No. 1 Roff on Saturday and will play Maud on Thursday.
In Class A, three local teams advanced on Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams from Cyril won close regional championship games in Geronimo to advance to the Area championship games in Cache. There, they will both face Hydro-Eakly, who is ranked No. 1 in both the boys and girls polls. The Hydro boys advanced after beating Carnegie in the regional title game on Saturday. Carnegie will play Southwest Covenant on Thursday in a consolation bracket game.
Playoff pairings and results for all local high school basketball teams are available on Page 3B.